MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The McCreary County Schools superintendent is accused of trying to bring a gun onto school property on Monday.
An arrest citation shows at 6:02 a.m., John Gunn, McCreary County Schools superintendent, was seen on surveillance video trying to enter the McCreary County Board of Education building with a handgun around.
The citation says Gunn admitted to having the handgun in his possession and was reluctant to put his hands behind his back.
LATEST KENTUCKY NEWS:
Court documents show he is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.
FOX 56 reached out to the McCreary County School District for comment but did not hear back by the time this story was published.