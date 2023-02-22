MCCREARY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — The McCreary County Schools superintendent is accused of trying to bring a gun onto school property on Monday.

An arrest citation shows at 6:02 a.m., John Gunn, McCreary County Schools superintendent, was seen on surveillance video trying to enter the McCreary County Board of Education building with a handgun around.

The citation says Gunn admitted to having the handgun in his possession and was reluctant to put his hands behind his back.

Court documents show he is charged with unlawful possession of a weapon on school property.

FOX 56 reached out to the McCreary County School District for comment but did not hear back by the time this story was published.