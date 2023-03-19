FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKRN) — The Kentucky State Senate has passed a new proposal that would allow for Kentuckians to use marijuana for medicinal purposes, putting the state one step closer to legalizing medical cannabis use.

The Kentucky House has previously supported efforts to legalize medical marijuana use, making the measure more likely to fully pass and become law in the Bluegrass State.

Chronic pain sufferers, as well as those with cancers, epilepsy, PTSD and other chronic conditions would be eligible to receive a medical cannabis card and use it.

According to the Kentucky capitol website, the bill as amended would take effect in January of 2025, if signed by Gov. Andy Beshear.

Kentucky would be the latest neighbor state to Tennessee to enact a full medical marijuana cannabis program if approved. Tennessee, meanwhile, had its latest effort to establish its own medical cannabis program stall in the Senate. The Senate Judiciary Committee did not approve the measure, with only one Republican supporting the legislation.