Middlesboro car crash leads to multiple drug charges for 2

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A car crash in Middlesboro, Kentucky, led to drug charges for two Virginians.

Middlesboro Police responded to a crash Saturday at 21st Street and Cumberland Avenue, according to WRIL. Despite visible injuries driver Brian Partin and passenger Dolly Brock, both of Ewing, Virginia, refused medical treatment.

A responding officer administered a field sobriety test to Partin after he showed behavior consistent with being intoxicated. Partin failed the test.

Partin told the officer the reason for the accident was that the vehicle was having driving issues.

A search of Partin yielded a Hydrocodone pill. A search of the area beside the vehicle netted a plastic bag containing 15 clonazepam pills. Officers asked Brock for consent to search her purse, which resulted in a bevy of pills.

An initial search of Brock’s purse found a plastic baggie containing 119 hydrocodone pills, several prescription bottles containing 139 hydrocodone pills, 135 broken clonazepam pills, 157 promethazine pills, 27 metformin pills, two bags of syringes, distribution bags, and $630 in cash at the scene.

A further search of her purse during processing yielded 17 blue clonazepam pills, 10 green clonazepam pills, and an oxycodone pill.

Approximately 622 pills were seized.

Both Partin and Brock face charges of trafficking in controlled substance – third degree (greater than 120 dosage units – drug unspecified), two counts of trafficking in controlled substance – third degree (less than 20 dosage units – drug unspecified), two counts of trafficking in legend drugs, two counts of trafficking in controlled substance first degree (greater than 10 dosage units – drug unspecified), buying/possession drug paraphernalia, promoting contraband – first degree, tampering with physical evidence, and possession of controlled substance first degree (methamphetamine).

Partin was additionally charged with two counts of failure to wear seatbelts, failure to maintain insurance, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence.