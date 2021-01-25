Middlesboro DUI checkpoint leads to drug charges, warrant arrest

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three people were arrested at a DUI checkpoint in Middlesboro, Ky., for drugs and warrants Sunday.

According to WRIL, a blue 2013 Hyundai approached the checkpoint Sunday evening, Jan. 24, on Kentucky Highway 441.

Middlesboro Police noticed the driver Robert Simpson, 40, of Middlesboro, and his passengers, Caitlyn Stokes, 24, of Ages, and William Carroll, 40, of Cranks, became very nervous during the stop.

Robert Simpson

Caitlyn Stokes

William Carroll Photos: Middlesboro Police Department

The arresting officer said Simpson was exhibiting behavior consistent with being intoxicated and asked him to step out of his vehicle for a sobriety test. When Simpson was patted down, a white pill bottle containing what was believed to be Suboxone and a container of methamphetamine were found. Simpson later admitted to using meth prior to the stop.

As the officer was finishing with Simpson he observed Stokes putting her hands towards the floorboard even after being instructed not to. Stokes and Carroll were removed from the vehicle. Upon searching the vehicle, officers found more drugs and drug paraphernalia inside Stoke’s bag and in her coat.

Carroll did not have any illegal items on him but was wanted in Harlan on two outstanding warrants.

All three were transported to and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center.

Simpson was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, possession of controlled substance – 1st degree, buying or possessing drug paraphernalia, and possession of controlled substance – 3rd degree. Stokes was charged with possession of controlled substance – 1st degree and buying or possessing drug paraphernalia.