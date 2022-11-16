MIDDLESBORO, KY. (WATE) – Police are seeking to identify several suspects after a jewelry store robbery in Kentucky was robbed Tuesday.

Six people suspected of robbing the Antique and Modern Jewelry Store in Middlesboro Tuesday afternoon have been sought by police.

Surveillance video appears to show two men entering the store and speaking to a woman behind the counter. Four women later enter the store, with one appearing to reach over a glass cabinet, grab a full display of jewelry and hid it in her clothing.

Local radio station WRIL described the estimated value of the stolen items in the tens of thousands.

If you have any information, call the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636.