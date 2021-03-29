Middlesboro, KY recovering after flood waters cover downtown

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE)— People in Kentucky are cleaning up after flooding in Middlesboro left businesses and cars with damage.

The water may be gone and off the roads Monday but the damage it left behind is going to cost some of the businesses there thousands of dollars in repairs.

“From about 5:30 in the morning until about 9:30 we watched it rise about an inch and a half inside the store,” said manager of Buttery’s Floor Covering Sheila Lynch. “So, we had about 17 inches total.”

Lynch said it took only a few moments for the water to enter their building and become unmanageable, “We didn’t have much time to move anything or get anything out or lift anything up. We just kind of had to stand there and watch.”

On Monday, business owners are just trying to clean up the mess.

It’s a scene this town knows all too well explains Middlesboro Mayor, Rick Nelson.

“Middlesboro drains into canals and the federal government has done a lousy job of cleaning those creeks out so when our water tries to drain the creeks are filled up because they are not able to drain properly,” Nelson said.

Nelson worries that if nothing is done to fix the flooding businesses may move elsewhere.

“You no you do it every year it gets tiresome sometime and I know that Sheila down here at Buttery’s they’re pretty resilient and they know they’re going to get flooded but they clean up and start right over brand new,” he said.

The cleanup process will take some time. Sheila said it will be the most expensive yet.

“Last year we had a pretty bad flood it didn’t come up as far and it didn’t get in as deep but this time it left us with a lot of mud in a lot of things I got it into our material,” she said.

Lynch adds, “I have not gotten to do all of my inventory yet I’d say around $70 to $80,000 worth of damage just in materials.”

Buttery’s Floor Covering does have flood insurance.

There’s still a lot of mud and debris the city is working to clean up which could take several days.

Mayor Nelson said it would cost several million dollars to clean out the rivers and canals which the city doesn’t have. He says they need federal help.