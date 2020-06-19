Middlesboro man on the run after pair of shootings

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — A man is on the run from Middlesboro Police after being allegedly involved in a pair of shootings Friday.

Tommy J. Ellison

Tommy J. Ellison is wanted in connection with the shootings. Police say he is armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

MPD officers were dispatched to Middlesboro Appalachian Regional Healthcare Hospital at 7 a.m. in reference to a gunshot wound victim. Ellison was identified as a suspect. Five hours later, police were sent to Rennie Gayle Homes for a second shooting.

Ellison was able to flee the scene before officers arrived. Both victims were acquaintances of Ellison and sustained injuries that did not appear to be life-threatening.

Anyone with information on where Ellison may be is asked to call Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636. Callers can remain anonymous.

