MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — A woman in Middlesboro, Kentucky faces several charges after shooting at a man in what she says was self-defense, according to information obtained by WRIL.

Om May 22, Middlesboro Police Department responded to a home on 7th Street following a call about gunshots in the area. According to police, a male victim stated that the suspect, identified as 33-year-old Ashley Beeler, fired a handgun at him and was “trying to kill him.”

During the investigation, officers found that Beeler and the male victim were split up from a relationship. Police said Beeler had an active emergency order of protection against the male requiring he not come within 500 feet.

Officers spoke with a neighbor who claimed to have seen the suspect shooting with the handgun “multiple times” and ran inside of a female neighbor’s home. The neighbor told officers that Beeler ran into the bedroom. Both women were detained. An officer on the scene said they had a “strong order of alcohol.”

According to the Middlesboro Police, Beeler stated that she acted in self-defense and was “fed up” with the male victim. They said she also admitted to firing a .380 pistol that a friend had given her and through the handgun but could not recall its location.

Police said shell casings were found on the scene along with another unfired bullet in Beeler’s front pocket. Bullet holes were found in the front window and ceiling of the victim’s home.

The identity of the male was not released.

Beeler faces charges of domestic violence attempted murder, first-degree wanton endangerment, possession of marijuana, violation of conditions of release, violation of Kentucky’s order of protection, third-degree criminal mischief, public intoxication and tampering with physical evidence.

She is currently in the Bell County Detention Center with a $250,000 bond.