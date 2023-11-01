LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office has found a man, who was considered “armed and dangerous” after being reported missing Wednesday morning.

William Ragen, 39, was located near the edge of Knox County, Kentucky.

The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said Ragen was found off KY 830 on Hazel Fork Road by the Knox County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said he was arrested without incident.

He was lodged in the Laurel County Detention Center and charged with first-degree burglary.

Previously, the sheriff’s office said Ragen broke into a home off Springcutt Road near Rocky Branch Road. He was said to be armed with a machete. Anyone who saw Ragen was urged to avoid contact and notify 911 immediately.

Ragen was previously reported missing after last being seen around 6:30 a.m. near Salt Lick Church Road wearing a black leather jacket, according to authorities. He is said to be 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighs around 150 pounds with brown hair.

William Ragen (Laurel County Sheriff’s Office)

Ragen appeared to be intoxicated this morning, and authorities said he might be experiencing mental issues.

Dustin Massengill contributed to this story.