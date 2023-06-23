LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — When Josh Woodhams left home the night of June 17, he only had his phone and wallet on his person.

According to the Lexington man’s family, cellphone data indicates that it was last pinged at two locations in the early morning hours on Sunday:

At 2:30 a.m. his phone was within a three-mile radius of I-75 at exit 104 in Lexington.

At 3 a.m. his phone was within a three-mile radius of the Clays Ferry Bridge.

The family told FOX56 he left his home on June 17 on a 22″ orange Mongoose mountain bike wearing a black Ohio State T-shirt, black Nike basketball shorts, with gray and black new balance tennis shoes. Woodhams was reported missing the following day.

They are asking all homes and businesses in the area to check camera footage during this time frame. It is possible he could be heading toward Morristown or Knoxville, Tennessee, where the family has previously lived.

The family and detectives are still trying to locate the orange mongoose mountain bike Woodhams left riding. FOX 56 spoke to the family’s neighbor who has been relaying information on behalf of Woodham’s wife.

“We really need the public’s help to locate that orange bike. I think it’s the key to finding him,” she said. “Even if someone found it abandoned and picked it up to keep for themselves — we just want to know.”

The family is currently working with detectives to organize a search for the missing father, but no date or location has been announced.

Woodhams is described as 6 feet, 2 inches tall, weighing approximately 240 pounds. He’s mostly bald but has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Josh Woodhams (Krystal Woodhams).

Anyone with information is asked to call the Lexington Police Department at 859-258-3600.

If you know where to find him you can also call the Crime Stoppers anonymous tip line at 859-253-2020 or visit p3tips.com.