CORBIN, Kentucky (WATE) — A mother and her boyfriend accused of killing her infant have been taken into custody by Kentucky State Police.

A Whitley County Grand Jury issued indictments for the mother and her boyfriend, according to a press release that also said the “extensive investigation” began Feb 23.

Alexandra Ward, 20, of Corbin is charged with Murder (complicity) and Strangulation 1st (complicity) in the death of her 3-year-old toddler in Whitley County.

Jordan B. Taylor, 22, of Corbin is charged with Murder, Sodomy (1st degree victim under 12 years old) and Strangulation. State police said Taylor is the boyfriend of Ward.

Alexandra Ward, 20 of Corbin, was arrested and charged with Complicity to Commit Murder and Complicity to Strangulation.(Photo: Whitley County Sheriff’s Department)

The investigation into the toddler’s death is ongoing by Kentucky State Police Post 11, Whitley County Sheriff’s and the Corbin Police Department.