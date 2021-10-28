CADIZ, Ky. (WKRN) — A mother is now facing a criminal charge in Kentucky after her 5-month-old baby was found dead in the attic of her home.

Police were notified Tuesday evening the body of a baby was found in the attic of a home on East Adams Mill Road.

Following the preliminary investigation by Kentucky State Police, it was determined Shaylynn Curtis, 28, had been living with her 5-month-old boy at their home. Police say the child died at some point Monday night for reasons still under investigation.

Police say Curtis drove the deceased child to a friend’s house. She then returned home, wrapped the baby in a blanket and placed him in the attic of her home.

Curtis did not make any 911 calls or attempt to get medical help for the infant. Friends of Curtis called 911 after they became concerned about the health of the 5-month-old.

Curtis was arrested by State Police and is facing a charge for abuse of a corpse. She was booked into the Christian County Jail.

Officials say an autopsy has been performed on the infant, but the results are still pending.