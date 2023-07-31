KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One person has been arrested after a Kentucky child died at East Tennessee Children’s Hospital.

According to Lisa Fugate, Bell County Commonwealth Attorney, the 17-month-old child had signs of physical and sexual abuse. They were taken to Children’s Hospital on July 28 where hospital staff attempted to save the child’s life by putting them on life support. However, Fugate said they were unable to due to the severity of the child’s injuries. The child died on July 30.

According to media partner, WRIL, while medical care was administered, Middlesboro Police officers began investigating who was responsible for the abuse suffered by the child. Officers interviewed the child’s mother of the child, Erica Lawson of Middlesboro, Ky. according to WRIL.

Lawson was arrested in connection to the child’s death on July 30. She has been charged with second-degree manslaughter, failure to report child neglect/abuse, first-degree criminal abuse against a child under 12 and first-degree wanton endangerment.

She has been booked into the Bell County Detention Center. The Department of Child Services is assisting Middlesboro Police in the investigation.

WRIL added that another arrest is expected.