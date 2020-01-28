Breaking News
Mother charged with DUI after crash sends 3 children to the hospital

BARBOURVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — A Kentucky mother is charged with DUI after a crash that sent herself and her three children to the hospital.

A Knox County Sheriff’s Department deputy responded to a single-car crash Monday, Jan. 27, along Kentucky Route 11 at Green Road.

A 2006 tan Chevrolet Malibu was found down an embankment lodged against a tree. Laurel Nicole Sanders, 34 and her three children ages 10, 7 and 3 were found inside the vehicle.

Sanders was found under the influence and charged with DUI and three counts of wanton endangerment.

The three children were transported by Knox EMS to Baptist Health in Corbin with serious injuries. All three were then airlifted to the University of Kentucky Medical Center in Lexington.

Sanders suffered serious facial injuries and was later airlifted to UK Medical Center as well.

