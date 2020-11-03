Motorcyclist killed in Harlan County crash on Halloween

BAXTER, Ky. (WATE) – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kentucky on Halloween.

Kentucky State Police said the crash happened in the Baxter community of Harlan County before midnight on October 31.

Officers determined 50-year-old Kelly Morgan lost control, crossed the center line and was thrown from the motorcycle.

Morgan was taken to an area hospital where we’re told he died from his injuries.

