Motorcyclist killed in Harlan County crash on Halloween

BAXTER, Ky. (WATE) – One man is dead after a motorcycle crash in Kentucky on Halloween.
Kentucky State Police said the crash happened in the Baxter community of Harlan County before midnight on October 31.
Officers determined 50-year-old Kelly Morgan lost control, crossed the center line and was thrown from the motorcycle.
Morgan was taken to an area hospital where we’re told he died from his injuries.
