Naked Kentucky man broke into home, ‘used mushrooms with Jesus,’ report says

OWENSBORO, Ky. (WANE) — Police in Kentucky on Thursday arrested a man accused of breaking into a home after he reportedly claimed he “used mushrooms with Jesus.”

Deputies responded early Thursday to a report of burglary and a man running down a road nude. When they arrived, they found 41-year-old John Stefanopoulos at a home he had allegedly forced his way into, according to an arrest report.

After deputies asked the man multiple times to get on the ground, he began running toward the officers, yelling profanities. A deputy then used his Taser on him, the report said.

While in handcuffs, Stefanopoulos jumped to his feet and ran toward a deputy again, according to the report.

While in custody, Stefanopoulos reportedly said he had “used mushrooms with Jesus and that they were playing a virtual reality video game together,” the report said.

Investigators found blood smeared on the walls and windows of the home and several broken pieces of glass. The man apparently had forced his way into the home to burglarize it, police said.

Stefanopoulos was charged with indecent exposure, burglary, criminal mischief, resisting arrest, public intoxication and menacing.

LATEST STORIES