NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — A Nashville woman who grew up near Mayfield, Kentucky said she has been on an emotional roller coaster after her friends and family have been missing since the worst tornado ever to hit the state wreaked havoc on the area over the weekend.

News 2 initially spoke with Patty Hartman early Saturday morning while her friends and family were missing at the time. Cell phone towers were down, making it nearly impossible to reach her loved ones.

Just hours later, Hartman received the devastating news that her friend was confirmed dead. She said they worked at the candle factory that was demolished in the storm. Hartman says it’s been an emotional roller coaster as hours later she learned her friend was still alive. She was able to seek shelter in a co-worker’s basement. Hartman’s family is still missing.

As she looks at the destruction severe weather and tornados brought to the area she was raised in, Hartman said she is heartbroken.

“It’s very heartbreaking to see the beautiful structures like the courthouse is now rubble. One of the things you see coming in is their water tower and it’s gone. They found pieces of the water tower over in Hopkinsville, Kentucky,” she told News 2.

Hartman said seeing the Titans play on Sunday brought a smile to her face and helped to take her mind off the destruction in Kentucky. She asked that people give to the Red Cross and donate other items that may be needed to help those who need to rebuild.

“They need a lot of prayers,” she said.