HARLAN, Ky. (WATE) — A fatal plane crash in Harlan County has left one person dead according to the Kentucky State Police.

Around 10 a.m. Thursday police began receiving calls about a “loud noise” near Tucker-Guthrie Memorial Airport near Harlan, a Kentucky State Police trooper told WRIL, which is a media partner of WATE 6 On Your Side. KSP says that the crash occurred just south of the airport.

First responders arrived on the scene and found a small plane had crashed, killing one person, WRIL says. Kentucky State Police has confirmed that there are no known survivors of the crash.

The Federal Aviation Administration says the plane was a single-engine Beechcraft A36, and that only the pilot was on board.

KSP is securing the scene. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the scene, the FAA said.

