HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – The Louisville Metro Police Department has shared an update on the condition of Officer Nickolas Wilt.

Officer Wilt was shot while responding to the April 10 shooting at an Old National Bank in Louisville. On Monday, LMPD announced that Officer Wilt’s condition has been improving steadily all week.

“We are happy to announce that Officer Wilt is officially off the ventilator and all other life-sustaining equipment,” LMPD wrote in a Facebook post. “Additionally, he has shown neurological improvement and is able to follow some commands. While Officer Wilt is currently dealing with a few infections, he also shows improvement in those areas.”

Doctors say the bullet lodged in Wilt’s head is not a threat to his brain or its blood vessels, and that the damage to this area is minimal. Wilt is currently battling pneumonia and other complications, but doctors have reportedly called his progress remarkable.