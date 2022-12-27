BELL COUNTY, Ky. (WATE) — A Pineville man was arrested after deputies say he was shooting at them from a home on Highway 119 Monday evening, according to Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

Shane Douglas, 24, was charged with two counts of attempted murder, three counts of attempted murder of a police officer, and fleeing or evading arrest.

Shane Douglas, 24 (Courtesy of Bell County Sheriff’s Department)

The Bell County Sheriff’s Department received a call about a vehicle being shot on Highway 119 near Pine Mountain Storage around 5:32 p.m. Deputies responded to the scene and found the people whose car had been shot.

Additional deputies were requested after a deputy observed a bullet hole in the vehicle.

Occupants of the vehicle described the direction of the shots and deputies then approached a residence in the vicinity of the incident.

The sheriff’s department said deputies approached the yard of the home where they said a man, later identified as Douglas, was bending down to grab what appeared to be a gun.

Deputies claimed Douglas ducked behind the building while telling someone else to, “get in the home” and “lock the door.” A social media post from the law enforcement agency said Douglas came from behind the home and fired a shot in their direction.

Investigators claim Douglas fired another shot at law enforcement when additional units arrived at the scene.

Deputies were able to negotiate with Douglas to end the standoff without further incident.

Two men surrendered to law enforcement. Douglas was booked into the Bell County Detention Center while the other male was released after investigators determined he was not involved in the incident.

No injuries were reported.

Bell County Sheriff said the incident lasted for over two hours and Highway 119 was shut down from Highway 25E to Laurel Hill. Local stores were also evacuated.

Middlesboro Police Department, Kentucky State Police, Pineville Police Department, Bell County Constables and Kentucky Fish and Wildlife assisted during the incident. Bell County EMS were also nearby.