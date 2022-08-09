AGES, Ky. (WATE) — Kentucky State Police are investigating a single vehicle crash that left one person dead Tuesday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision in the Ages community of Harlan County just before 4 p.m. on Tuesday. According to the initial investigation, 74-year-old David Smith of Evarts was traveling on Highway 38 when his vehicle left the roadway and went into a ditch.

Smith’s vehicle overturned, causing him to be partially ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said Smith was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. The collision remains under investigation by Kentucky State Police.