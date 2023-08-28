KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Kentucky State Police is investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting in Bell County on Monday.

One person was killed in an officer-involved shooting at a residence on Highway 221 in the Bradfordtown area of Bell County, according to WRIL. No officers were injured.

The identity of the person killed has not yet been released. The shooting occurred around 7 p.m. Monday.

Kentucky State Police were requested to investigate by Bell County Sheriff Mitch Williams.