LAUREL COUNTY, KY. (WATE) — The Laurel County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal crash that took place on Kentucky 192, about four miles west of London on Tuesday, November 28, at approximately 10:17 p.m.

Wesley Allen, 29, was driving a silver GMC pickup on KY 192 when he crossed the center line and hit a silver Honda Civic driven by Fred Johnson, 64, head-on according to the sheriff’s office. The collision resulted in Johnson’s death.

Allen was taken to St. Joseph Hospital London for treatment and has been released.

Deputy Brad Mink, an Accident Reconstructionist at the Laurel CountySheriff’s Office, is investigating the accident. The preliminary investigation suggests that alcohol was involved, and Allen has been charged with murder according to the sheriff’s office.

Wesley Allen Credit: Laurel County Sherriff Department

He was taken into custody and lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Facility.

At the scene, deputies from the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office, including Travis Napier, Joe Breeding, Skyler McFarland, and Byron Grimes, were present along with London City Police, London Laurel Rescue Squad, Ambulance Inc. of Laurel County, Laurel County Volunteer Fire Department, and the Laurel County Coroner’s office.

The investigation is still ongoing.