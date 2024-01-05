LONDON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The London Police Department is urging citizens to be cautious after finding a “one-step meth lab” on the side of the road.

Authorities said it happened around 11:33 p.m. on New Year’s Day when officers received a tip about possible drug activity on Spring Street. That’s when officers located what appeared to be a “one-step meth lab.”

After contacting KSP for disposal, the London Police Department said that it was determined the lab was no longer active.

The London Police Department is urging citizens to be cautious after finding a “one-step meth lab” on the side of the road (London Police Department)

The investigation is ongoing, but London Police is urging residents to proceed with caution if they come across these types of items.

“These items can be extremely dangerous and volatile,” the London Police Department said. “If these or similar items are located, do not move or disturb the bottle or canister, as they can explode, causing serious injury, burns, or fire. Please notify law enforcement immediately.”

If you believe you’ve come across a suspicious item, dial 911 or contact the London Police Department at 606-878-7000.