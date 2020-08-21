Pair of Morristown men facing charges in Kentucky after suspected kidnapping of Colorado girl

COLUMBIA, Ky. (WATE) — A 13-year-old Colorado girl has been found safe and two Tennessee men have been charged with her disappearance after a joint effort by Kentucky law enforcement.

Zachariah Minix, 21, and Ethen Harville, 21, both of Morristown, were charged Friday. Acting on a tip from the Cumberland County (Kentucky) Sheriff’s Department, Columbia Police were able to locate the girl and the two men.

According to a news release, the girl was kidnapped in Colorado and believed to be en route to Tennessee when she was located.

Minix has been charged with custodial interference and rape in the first degree. Harville is facing unlawful imprisonment charges.

Both are being held in the Adair Regional Jail. More charges are pending as an investigation by the FBI and Colorado authorities is still ongoing.