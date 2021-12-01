TENNESSEE (WATE) — Motorists driving on Interstate 75 near the Tennessee-Kentucky line should be aware of intermittent lane closures Dec. 2-3.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet will begin paving work Thursday morning from the state line to just north of the Williamsburg exit, a stretch of 11.2 miles. Work hours are from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. each day.

Drivers should be aware of the work zone, expect delays, and utilize safe driving habits when traveling through the area.

The date, time, and duration of work may be adjusted if inclement weather or other unforeseen delays occur. Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at http://goky.ky.gov.