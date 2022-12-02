KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Following the death of country music icon Loretta Lynn in October, a petition seeking to have a park in her home state of Kentucky has already garnered thousands of signatures.

The change.org petition seeks to rename Paintsville State Park in Staffordsville to Loretta Lynn State Park. As of noon Friday, it had garnered 15,000 signatures towards its goal of 25,000.

“I want to inspire the next generation… it doesn’t matter how poor you are or where you come from… you can change the world,” wrote Carla Engle, who started the petition.

Loretta Lynn’s Ranch, her private Tennessee residence which also serves as a tourist destination and museum, recently shared the petition on their website.

“Our family hopes you’ll sign this petition to request the State of Kentucky rename this state park after Loretta. She would LOVE this so much,” the site wrote on Nov. 28. “Kentucky, and especially her home area were always in her heart. Thank you to the fans who started this; we continue to be amazed by the outpouring of love!”

Lynn was born in 1932 in rural east Kentucky, the second of eight children. Her groundbreaking music career including 16 No. 1 hits saw her become the first woman to be named entertainer of the year both by the Country Music Association and the Academy of Country Music.

The Academy of Country Music chose her as the artist of the decade for the 1970s, and she was elected to the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1988.

You can add your name to the petition by clicking here.