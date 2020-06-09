Phased reopening continues at Cumberland Gap National Historical Park

MIDDLESBORO, KY (WATE) – The visitor center at the Cumberland Gap National Historical Park reopened Tuesday.

The Wilderness Road Campground will open Thursday with “phased accessbility.”

The visitor center is open daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., but only 10 visitors at a time will be allowed inside the center.

Rangers will be staffing an outside information desk to minimize access to the building.

The Wilderness Road Campground will collect fees in an iron tube at the campground entrance. Visitors are asked to pay in cash.

Gap Cave and Hensley Settlment tours remain suspended.

“The health and safety of our park neighbors, visitors, volunteers, partners, and staff members continue to be paramount,” said Park Superintendent Charles Sellars. “At Cumberland Gap, we are examining each facility function and service provided to ensure these operations comply with current public health guidance.”

Details and updates on park opeartions are on its website.