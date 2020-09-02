Police searching for Kentucky convict who escaped from halfway house

MIDDLESBORO, Ky. (WATE) — A man convicted of stabbing a professor three years ago has escaped the halfway house he had been released to, according to investigators.

Middlesboro Police are searching for Harold Hatfield, 43, who they believe to be a threat.

Hatfield was convicted and sentenced to 10 years back in 2017 after stabbing a Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College professor at his home.

Police say they’re not sure why Hatfield was released to a halfway house with a violent crime charge. He reportedly escaped Friday, Aug. 28.

Hatfield is described as a 6-foot-2 white male weighing approximately 220-230 pounds with balding/short hair. He has a large tattoo on his left bicep.

If you see Hatfield or know where he is, police say to not engage him but call 911 immediately.

You can also call the Middlesboro Police Department at 606-248-3636.

