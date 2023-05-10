LEXINGTON, Ky. (NEXSTAR) – Now that you’ve heard three of the top GOP candidates for Kentucky governor debate the biggest issues of the 2023 campaign, we want to know who you think had the best showing.

Did Attorney General Daniel Cameron do enough to hold onto the lead polls show he currently has in the race? Did Agriculture Commissioner Ryan Quarles have the night he needed to jump up and challenge Cameron and Kelly Craft? And do you feel like Eric Deters had the breakaway performance he needed to become a top contender for the seat? Let us know in the poll above.

Check back over the next few days to see the latest results from this unscientific debate poll.

A Nexstar Media/Emerson College poll from mid-April showed Cameron with a fairly large lead in the race, followed by Craft and Quarles. Craft qualified for this debate but declined to participate.

Of course, the real vote happens on May 16, when voters across Kentucky head to the ballot box for the primary election. In-person early voting runs from Thursday, May 11, to Saturday, May 13.