Rock slide closes Harlan County, Kentucky, highway for at least a month

MANCHESTER, Ky. (WATE) — A large rock slide on Kentucky Highway 2007 will keep the roadway closed for at least a month in Harlan County.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet said Thursday KY 2007 at Mile Marker 3.0 in Harlan County will be closed for the foreseeable future. The highway runs between Wallins and Coldiron. Alternate routes that can be used are KY 219 and KY 3467.
Motorists can access travel and traffic conditions at goky.ky.gov.
