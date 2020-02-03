Semi carrying hazardous material overturns in Whitley County, KY

Live Now
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) — An area in a Whitley County, Ky. town is being evacuated after an accident Monday morning involving a semi-truck that was hauling hazardous material.

Kentucky State Police (KSP) saying Monday the semi overturned on Buck Creek Road and hung off a bridge, leaking hazardous material. Police shut down the area for several hours.

Hazmat crews also responded to the scene.

We are working to learn more and will report updates as they’re made available by officials.

