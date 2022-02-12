LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Super Bowl weekend is here which means Kentucky’s first lady Britainy Beshear is once again partnering with the Kentucky Coalition Against Domestic Violence and Kroger for the 13th annual “Shop and Share” event.

It’s a statewide drive to support Kentucky survivors of domestic violence and their families in shelters.

This year’s event will take place from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 12, at Kroger stores across the state.

“Stock up on your game day snacks at Kroger this weekend and add an item or few to your cart to help out your local domestic violence shelter,” said KCADV.

Here are the local shelters and their lists of items needed:

Over the 13-year partnership, KCADV and Kroger have raised more than $5 million worth of groceries and supplies for domestic violence shelters.

To find a Kroger near you, click here.