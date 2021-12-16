FORT CAMPBELL, Ky. (WKRN) — A soldier has died and another is in stable condition after a vehicle accident during a training exercise early Thursday morning.

Officials said in a press release, the incident occurred at approximately 2:30 a.m. in a Fort Campbell training area. The name of the deceased soldier will be released pending notification to the next of kin.

The accident is being investigated by the 101st Airborne Division.

