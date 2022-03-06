(STACKER) – The U.S. population between 2019 and 2020 grew at the lowest rate in 120 years—just .35%, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. But low population growth didn’t stop many people from moving, as western and southern states saw influxes in population while California and New York saw the biggest drops.

Stacker compiled a list of states that are sending the most people to Kentucky using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. States are ranked by the number of people that moved to Kentucky from the state in 2019.

The 2019 National Movers Study found that the states with the most inbound moves were Vermont, Idaho, Oregon, Arizona, and South Carolina. Keep reading to find out which states are sending the most people to Kentucky.

#30. Kansas

– Moved from Kansas to Kentucky in 2019: 565

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Kansas

– Moved from Kentucky to Kansas in 2019: 1,297

— #19 most common destination from Kentucky

#29. Nevada

– Moved from Nevada to Kentucky in 2019: 645

— 0.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #35 most common destination from Nevada

– Moved from Kentucky to Nevada in 2019: 211

— #35 most common destination from Kentucky

#28. Louisiana

– Moved from Louisiana to Kentucky in 2019: 668

— 0.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #29 most common destination from Louisiana

– Moved from Kentucky to Louisiana in 2019: 171

— #39 most common destination from Kentucky

#27. Hawaii

– Moved from Hawaii to Kentucky in 2019: 804

— 0.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #21 most common destination from Hawaii

– Moved from Kentucky to Hawaii in 2019: 471

— #26 most common destination from Kentucky

#26. Alaska

– Moved from Alaska to Kentucky in 2019: 855

— 0.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Alaska

– Moved from Kentucky to Alaska in 2019: 1,017

— #21 most common destination from Kentucky

#25. West Virginia

– Moved from West Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 983

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #10 most common destination from West Virginia

– Moved from Kentucky to West Virginia in 2019: 1,518

— #15 most common destination from Kentucky

#24. Arizona

– Moved from Arizona to Kentucky in 2019: 990

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #33 most common destination from Arizona

– Moved from Kentucky to Arizona in 2019: 383

— #29 most common destination from Kentucky

#23. South Carolina

– Moved from South Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 1,040

— 1.0% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from South Carolina

– Moved from Kentucky to South Carolina in 2019: 3,545

— #7 most common destination from Kentucky

#22. Maryland

– Moved from Maryland to Kentucky in 2019: 1,076

— 1.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from Maryland

– Moved from Kentucky to Maryland in 2019: 161

— #40 most common destination from Kentucky

#21. Colorado

– Moved from Colorado to Kentucky in 2019: 1,177

— 1.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from Colorado

– Moved from Kentucky to Colorado in 2019: 1,455

— #18 most common destination from Kentucky

#20. Missouri

– Moved from Missouri to Kentucky in 2019: 1,498

— 1.5% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Missouri

– Moved from Kentucky to Missouri in 2019: 2,042

— #12 most common destination from Kentucky

#19. Iowa

– Moved from Iowa to Kentucky in 2019: 1,573

— 1.6% of new residents that moved from another state

— #15 most common destination from Iowa

– Moved from Kentucky to Iowa in 2019: 376

— #30 (tie) most common destination from Kentucky

#18. Utah

– Moved from Utah to Kentucky in 2019: 1,746

— 1.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 (tie) most common destination from Utah

– Moved from Kentucky to Utah in 2019: 194

— #36 most common destination from Kentucky

#17. Maine

– Moved from Maine to Kentucky in 2019: 1,893

— 1.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Maine

– Moved from Kentucky to Maine in 2019: 236

— #33 most common destination from Kentucky

#16. Wisconsin

– Moved from Wisconsin to Kentucky in 2019: 2,088

— 2.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #13 most common destination from Wisconsin

– Moved from Kentucky to Wisconsin in 2019: 1,468

— #17 most common destination from Kentucky

#15. Washington

– Moved from Washington to Kentucky in 2019: 2,232

— 2.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #23 most common destination from Washington

– Moved from Kentucky to Washington in 2019: 953

— #22 most common destination from Kentucky

#14. New York

– Moved from New York to Kentucky in 2019: 2,693

— 2.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #27 most common destination from New York

– Moved from Kentucky to New York in 2019: 1,553

— #14 most common destination from Kentucky

#13. Texas

– Moved from Texas to Kentucky in 2019: 2,878

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from Texas

– Moved from Kentucky to Texas in 2019: 6,239

— #5 most common destination from Kentucky

#12. North Carolina

– Moved from North Carolina to Kentucky in 2019: 2,922

— 2.9% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from North Carolina

– Moved from Kentucky to North Carolina in 2019: 4,793

— #6 most common destination from Kentucky

#11. Pennsylvania

– Moved from Pennsylvania to Kentucky in 2019: 3,235

— 3.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Pennsylvania

– Moved from Kentucky to Pennsylvania in 2019: 1,222

— #20 most common destination from Kentucky

#10. California

– Moved from California to Kentucky in 2019: 3,410

— 3.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #38 most common destination from California

– Moved from Kentucky to California in 2019: 2,606

— #11 most common destination from Kentucky

#9. Georgia

– Moved from Georgia to Kentucky in 2019: 3,740

— 3.7% of new residents that moved from another state

— #17 most common destination from Georgia

– Moved from Kentucky to Georgia in 2019: 2,614

— #10 most common destination from Kentucky

#8. Michigan

– Moved from Michigan to Kentucky in 2019: 3,825

— 3.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #14 most common destination from Michigan

– Moved from Kentucky to Michigan in 2019: 1,961

— #13 most common destination from Kentucky

#7. Virginia

– Moved from Virginia to Kentucky in 2019: 4,170

— 4.2% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Virginia

– Moved from Kentucky to Virginia in 2019: 2,619

— #9 most common destination from Kentucky

#6. Alabama

– Moved from Alabama to Kentucky in 2019: 4,390

— 4.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #6 most common destination from Alabama

– Moved from Kentucky to Alabama in 2019: 1,500

— #16 most common destination from Kentucky

#5. Illinois

– Moved from Illinois to Kentucky in 2019: 4,843

— 4.8% of new residents that moved from another state

— #18 most common destination from Illinois

– Moved from Kentucky to Illinois in 2019: 3,514

— #8 most common destination from Kentucky

#4. Florida

– Moved from Florida to Kentucky in 2019: 7,139

— 7.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #22 most common destination from Florida

– Moved from Kentucky to Florida in 2019: 10,545

— #4 most common destination from Kentucky

#3. Tennessee

– Moved from Tennessee to Kentucky in 2019: 8,070

— 8.1% of new residents that moved from another state

— #7 most common destination from Tennessee

– Moved from Kentucky to Tennessee in 2019: 11,500

— #3 most common destination from Kentucky

#2. Indiana

– Moved from Indiana to Kentucky in 2019: 11,424

— 11.4% of new residents that moved from another state

— #4 most common destination from Indiana

– Moved from Kentucky to Indiana in 2019: 12,483

— #2 most common destination from Kentucky

#1. Ohio

– Moved from Ohio to Kentucky in 2019: 13,309

— 13.3% of new residents that moved from another state

— #2 most common destination from Ohio

– Moved from Kentucky to Ohio in 2019: 17,884

— #1 most common destination from Kentucky