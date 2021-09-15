Tazewell man falls to his death while cutting trees in Kentucky

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities in Kentucky are investigating after a Tazewell man fell to his death while cutting trees Wednesday. Deputies in Bell County, Kentucky responded to a residence off of state Highway 1534 in the Page community just before noon for a report of someone falling from a tree.

Brian Parker, 54 of Tazewell, Tennessee, is believed to have fallen from the bucket truck he was using while performing tree cutting operations. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parker is listed as the owner of Parker Tree Company. An investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.

