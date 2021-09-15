Tazewell man falls to his death while cutting trees in Kentucky

Kentucky

by:

Posted: / Updated:

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Authorities in Kentucky are investigating after a Tazewell man fell to his death while cutting trees Wednesday. Deputies in Bell County, Kentucky responded to a residence off of state Highway 1534 in the Page community just before noon for a report of someone falling from a tree.

Brian Parker, 54 of Tazewell, Tennessee, is believed to have fallen from the bucket truck he was using while performing tree cutting operations. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Parker is listed as the owner of Parker Tree Company. An investigation by the Bell County Sheriff’s Office remains ongoing.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

East TN hospitals say 2021 surge is worse than 2020

Heat exchange manufacturer to bring jobs to Knox County

TRACKING CORONAVIRUS: Knox County reports 9 new deaths; local doctors compare data

Hispanic Heritage Month begins today

County Commissioner drives in demolition derby at Tennessee Valley Fair

Best friend of 13-year-old killed in ATV accident honors her friend thru music