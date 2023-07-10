STEARNS, Ky. (WATE) — A teen has been arrested after the Kentucky State Police say he shot a man in McCreary County on Sunday.

Law enforcement responded to Wagon Ridge Road after a call about a shooting around 6:48 p.m. The investigation found that there was a dispute involving Robert L. Lowe Jr., 36, of Stearns and Gabriel N. Campbell, 42, of Stearns.

According to Kentucky State Police, a male juvenile shot Lowe while he was in the driver’s seat of his vehicle. Lowe was pronounced dead by the McCreary County Coroner.

His body has been taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Officer for an autopsy.

The teen has been charged with murder and taken to the Adair County Youth Development Center.