KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 15-year-old is dead after a three-vehicle crash on Highway 25E near the Meldrum Community of Bell County, Kentucky.

Kentucky State Police shared that a preliminary investigation found that a 2012 Chevy pick-up truck was going south on Highway 25E when it collided with a 2012 Mazda passenger car. The Bell County Sheriff’s Department said the Mazada was forced under a 2024 International Semi-Tractor trailer as a result of being rear-ended by the Chevy.

A 15-year-old, who was a passenger in Mazada, was pronounced dead at the scene by Bell Coroner’s office. Three other passengers were flown out by Air Evac and three were taken to Pineville Community Health Center according to the Bell County Sheriff’s Department.

KSP said that drowsy driving is believed to be a factor in the crash. In addition, the 15-year-old was reportedly not wearing a seat belt at the time of the collision.

Multiple agencies responded to the scene including the Bell County Sheriff’s Department. Kentucky State Police CVE Master Officer Jason Freeman is continuing the investigation.