ALLEN, Ky. (WATE) — Three police officers and one K-9 have died from their injuries in an officer-involved shooting in Allen, Ky., on Thursday, June 30.

Captain Ralph Frasier, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins were identified as the three police officers, and Drago was idenfiied as the K-9 by the sheriff’s office. They sustained injuries from the shooting, according to Kentucky Police.

“This is another hard morning for Kentucky as we mourn the loss of three brave officers and a K-9 who gave their lives while protecting the people of Floyd County,” Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Britainy and I ask the commonwealth to join us in praying for the family and loved ones of Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry and Officer Jacob Chaffins. Let us stand together in honoring these heroes and their sacrifice, and pray for a full recovery for those injured. “

According to WOWK News, Kentucky State Police Post 13 responded to shots fired at 6:44 p.m., Thursday, June 30, that led to several officers being injured. The 49-year-old, who started the shooting, was taken into custody.

Four other law enforcement officers received injuries and two remain in the hospital in stable condition. One officer was treated and released.

One civilian was injured during the incident and is receiving medical care at a hospital.

The investigation into the incident remains ongoing.