KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three firefighters in Bell County, Kentucky have been charged with arson after an investigation into a June 2022 fire, according to WRIL.

The fire on Balkan Road in Pineville took place in June 2022. An investigation led by Kentucky State Trooper Detective Jake Middleton determined the fire was purposely set. WRIL said firefighters 19-year-old Jacob N. Hobbs, 18-year-old Andrew Jordan Johnson, and an unnamed juvenile are believed to have started the fire. Bell County Volunteer Fire Department responded to the fire and put out the flames.

WRIL said that all three individuals have been charged with Arson in the third degree. Hobbs and Johnson were arrested and lodged in the Bell County Detention Center, however, they have since been released on bond, according to WRIL. They were arraigned on Jan. 17 in general session court and given new court dates, and the juvenile remains in custody in Breathitt County WRIL said.

WRIL said the investigation remains ongoing.