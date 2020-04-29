Tupac Shakur filed for unemployment in Kentucky and governor could hardly believe it

FRANKFORT, Ky. — It’s no joke — Tupac Shakur lives in Kentucky and needs unemployment benefits to pay his bills.
The Lexington man’s name was brought up by Gov. Andy Beshear on Monday night as he spoke about how the state is trying to process all unemployment claims filed in March amid the coronavirus pandemic by the end of April.
According to Beshear, a few “bad apples” including a person who filed an unemployment claim under the name of the late rapper Tupac Shakur are responsible for slowing down the state’s unemployment processing. He blamed people who “think they’re funny” for making “thousands of other people wait” for their unemployment payments.
But the Lexington Herald-Leader reports Tupac Malik Shakur, 46, who goes by Malik, lives in Lexington and worked as a cook before restrictions to stop the spread of the coronavirus shut down restaurants.
He filed for unemployment March 13 and has been waiting to receive his first check.
“I’ve been struggling for like the last month trying to figure out how to pay the bills,” Shakur said.
He told the newspaper he wondered why his benefits were being held up, but did not think the labor cabinet would declare his claim was a prank.
“I’m hurt, I’m really embarrassed and I’m shocked,” Shakur said.
Beshear called Shakur personally Tuesday to apologize, and Shakur said he appreciated the gesture and forgave Beshear.
“I understand, he’s dealing with a lot,” Shakur said. “Mistakes happen.”
In order to process unemployment claims more quickly, Kentucky opened a new hotline Tuesday for people who have yet to receive a payment.
CORONAVIRUS NEWS:
- Coronavirus Timeline: State, county COVID-19 case counts continue to climb; Gov. Lee sets date for safer-at-home order to expire April 30
- CHART: Tennessee Department of Health’s count of coronavirus cases by day in state
- LIST: COVID-19 assessment sites in East Tennessee
- Oprah to headline Facebook, Instagram graduation event
- Costco requiring face coverings for shoppers
- The Island in Pigeon Forge to reopen May 1
- Gov. Lee: Hair salons, spas, other personal care services to remain closed through May 29
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gym owners prepare for reopening as state announces guidelines
- Coronavirus: Churches figure out how to reopen following Knox County guidelines
- Watch: White House rolls out COVID-19 ‘testing blueprint,’ but is it enough?
- Coronavirus in Tennessee: Gov. Bill Lee issues Executive Order No. 30 repealing most previous orders
- Vice President Pence comes under fire for going without mask at Mayo Clinic
- Knoxville area hospitals announce phased reopening of nonessential services
- YMCA reopening gym facilities on Friday, May 1
- Coronavirus cases in Tennessee prisons rise to more than 750, testing ramps up