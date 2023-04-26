WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WATE) — Kentucky State Police on Tuesday located skeletal remains of a person reported missing last year and arrested two people.

The skeletal remains of 54-year-old Roscoe L. Garland of Pine Knot, were Tuesday, April 25 around 5 p.m. They were located on a Forest Service Road in Whitley County, according to a release.

Garland had been reported missing from McCreary County on October 14, 2022.

The remains were taken to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Frankfort for an autopsy and positive identification through DNA.

Joe D. Bryant, 48, and Broderick A. Taylor, 24, both of Pine Knot, have been arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

Bryant was taken to the Whitley County Jail and Taylor was taken to the Knox County Jail.

An investigation by Post 11 Detective Matthew Parmley remains ongoing, police said.