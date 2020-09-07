Virus cases set record for 2nd straight week in Kentucky

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear holds up a face mask while speaking about the novel coronavirus during a news conference at the state Capitol in Frankfort, Ky., Sunday, April 26, 2020. (Ryan C. Hermens/Lexington Herald-Leader via AP)

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky has set a record for the number of positive coronavirus cases for the second straight week.

Gov. Andy Beshear says the 4,742 confirmed cases for the week ending Sunday topped the record 4,503 cases from the previous week.

There were 313 new cases reported Sunday, pushing Kentucky’s total for the pandemic to at least 52,774. Three new deaths also were reported, bringing the state’s total to at least 996.

The deaths included a 75-year-old woman from Harlan County, an 81-year-old woman from Lewis County and an 86-year-old man from Fayette County. 

“We’re facing the challenge of our lifetimes and we must do better,” Beshear said.

For most people, the coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up within weeks. But for others, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, the virus can cause severe symptoms and be fatal. The vast majority of people recover.

