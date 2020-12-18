WATCH: Drone video shows aftermath of rock slide, train derailment in Harlan County

Kentucky

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a boulder slid off a mountain and rolled onto Kentucky Highway 2007, derailing a CSX coal train Thursday morning.

CSX says two locomotives and eight cars loaded with coal derailed around 2 a.m. Thursday near the town of Coldiron in Harlan County. It happened along Highway 2007 on the east side of town.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley told the Lexington Herald-Leader that no injuries were reported.

Drone video and images captured by Harlan County resident Robert Scott shows just how close the train came to strking a nearby house.

Department of Highways says the road could be closed for up to a month. Highway 2007 is a rural road connecting Wallins Creek to Coldiron. Mosley says the road is important to the towns’ residents.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 Storm Weather School

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter