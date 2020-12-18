WATCH: Drone video shows aftermath of rock slide, train derailment in Harlan County

HARLAN, Ky. (AP) — Officials say a boulder slid off a mountain and rolled onto Kentucky Highway 2007, derailing a CSX coal train Thursday morning.

CSX says two locomotives and eight cars loaded with coal derailed around 2 a.m. Thursday near the town of Coldiron in Harlan County. It happened along Highway 2007 on the east side of town.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley told the Lexington Herald-Leader that no injuries were reported.

Drone video and images captured by Harlan County resident Robert Scott shows just how close the train came to strking a nearby house.

Department of Highways says the road could be closed for up to a month. Highway 2007 is a rural road connecting Wallins Creek to Coldiron. Mosley says the road is important to the towns’ residents.