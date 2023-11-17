WHITLEY COUNTY, Ky. (FOX 56) — Closure could be coming for Whitley County.

On Nov. 14, Chloe Darnell and Brittany Slaughter were reported missing. Slaughter was the 4-year-old’s legal guardian. However, Darnell had not been seen since September.

Deputies were able to locate Slaughter’s vehicle on Nov. 16, and she was located “locally” later that evening, according to the sheriff’s department.

The Whitley County Sheriff’s Department released on Friday that a body, believed to be that of Chloe Darnell, had been recovered. According to a GoFundMe for Darnell’s funeral expenses, authorities searched the area around the home and located Darnell’s body in a nearby wooded area.

The remains have been sent to the state examiner’s office for identification.

Brittany Slaughter, 24 (Whitley County Detention Center) Adam Hayes, 34 (Whitley County Detention Center)

On Friday morning, two arrests were made regarding Darnell’s disappearance and death. Brittany Slaughter, 24, and Adam Hayes, 34, of Williamsburg, have both been arrested and charged with murder, abuse of a corpse, and tampering with physical evidence.

According to GoFundMe, Hayes was Slaughter’s boyfriend at the time.

Authorities reported that this remains an active investigation and that additional charges could be made.