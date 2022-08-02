BARBOURVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Kentucky State Police are investigating a Barbourville Police officer involved shooting that left one person dead.

The shooting occurred around 9 p.m. on Monday, August 1 in Knox County, Kentucky.

A female suspect was taken to Barbourville ARH Hospital, where she was pronounced dead. An autopsy is scheduled with the state medical examiner in Frankfort.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app to get updates sent to your phone.

KSP detectives and KSP’s Critical Incident Response Team were requested by the Barbourville Police Department. The investigation is ongoing.