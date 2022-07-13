PINEVILLE, Ky. (WATE) — The Bell County, Ky. Sheriff’s Department on Tuesday night issued a Golden Alert for a 22-year-old Kentucky woman with a mental disability whom they believe might be in the Bean Station, Tenn. area.

A Golden Alert is a public notification for a missing adult who may have a severe, chronic brain impairment, according to Kentucky emergency officials and Kentucky state law.

According to Bell County, Ky. officials, 22-year-old Brooke Marie Vreeland was reported missing around 6 p.m. Tuesday and had last been seen on Sunday, July 10 around 10 p.m. Vreeland is described by BCSD as a mentally disabled white female standing at 4 foot, 9 inches tall and weighing 215 pounds. She has brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen Sunday wearing a short-sleeve, dark blue or black dress with visible buttons and dark-colored leggings with white socks, and no shoes.

“She may in the company of a male individual under questionable circumstances in the Bean Station Grainger County, Tennessee area,” BCSD posted on its social media along with photos.

The agency went on to state that Middlesboro Police have entered Brooke Marie Vreeland into NCIC as a missing person and they are working in conjunction with the Grainger County, Tenn. Sheriff’s Department and Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

If you have seen Brooke Marie Vreeland or know her whereabouts, please contact either Middlesboro Police at 606-248-3636 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND (800-824-3463).