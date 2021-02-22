Woman who gave birth alone in Kentucky cell secures $200k settlement

LEXINGTON, Ky. (AP) — An Indiana woman who gave birth alone in a Kentucky jail will receive $200,000 settlement after arguing that correction staffers were deliberately indifferent to her medical needs.

The Lexington Herald-Leader reports that U.S. District Judge Gregory F. Van Tatenhove approved the settlement amount earlier this week for 32-year-old Kelsey Love.

She had filed a lawsuit in 2018 alleging that Franklin County Regional Jail ignored her while she screamed in pain during her labor in May 2017.

Love was eight months pregnant when officers arrested her in Kentucky for suspected impaired driving.

Under the settlement, the Franklin County jail and the jail employees named in the legal challenge did not admit fault.