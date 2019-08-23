Breaking News
TBI searching for ‘armed and dangerous’ murder suspect

KFC to sell loaded mac & cheese bowls

News
Posted: / Updated:

SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) – Forget the #chickensandwichwars.

KFC is reportedly adding extra loaded mac and cheese bowls to its menu starting Monday, Aug. 26, according to USA Today.

These mac and cheese bowls come with a twist, of course – it’s topped with popcorn chicken and a three-cheese blend.

The new menu item will join the chain’s $5 Fill Up menu.

To make things even better, it will also be available in a spicy version with Nashville hot sauce.

Recently Chick-fil-A added macaroni and cheese bowls to its menu.

Would you try it?

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter

Community Calendar