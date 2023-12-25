KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — On Christmas Morning at 6:32, the Knoxville Fire Department received a report of smoke emerging from an apartment building on Broadway at Fairmont Blvd.

When the KFD crews arrived, they entered the building and were able to extinguish the fire quickly. The fire was confined to one apartment on the second floor, which suffered moderate water and smoke damage.

Credit: Knoxville Fire Department

Fortunately, KFD says the smoke detector system was present and functioning, which helped to notify the entire building.

All occupants were able to evacuate safely. Although multiple animals were rescued, one cat did not survive. Knoxville Fire Department Fire Investigation Units are still working to determine the cause of the fire.